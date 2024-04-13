Meghan Markle faces huge blow ahead of UK visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has dealt a major blow ahead of her and Prince Harry’s expected return to Britain next month.



Days before Harry and Meghan’s potential visit to Britain, a latest survey by YouGov has disclosed that the royal couple - especially the Duchess of Sussex - continue to be "extremely unpopular" in UK.

The survey shows, of those 2,004 adults polled, 31 percent have a favourable opinion of Harry and only 26 percent view Meghan in a positive light.

Following the poll results, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claims that this may affect Meghan’s return to UK next month.

Speaking to Daily Express UK, the royal commentator said, “A new YouGov poll has confirmed that both of them, especially Meghan, are extremely unpopular in Britain. It will therefore be no surprise if she does not as she has not visited Britain since Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral."

The latest poll was conducted earlier this month.