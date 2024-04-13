Sabrina Carpenter talks first heartbreak amid Barry Keoghan romance

 
April 13, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter got real about her first heartbreak amid romance with Barry Keoghan.

During the recent episode of Apple 1’s New Music Daily, the 24-year-old singer seemingly hinted towards her ex relationship with Joshua Bassett and told Zane Lowe, “I was heartbroken two years ago. I was in a really, really different mental place.”

“For me, that was truly my first heartbreak. And so I think when you’re going through something like that, you question everything about yourself and you take it really personally,” Sabrina said.

The Feathers hitmaker further noted that after the split she started to doubt everything about herself so much that the “ability to move throughout a room without questioning if people’s opinions are more important than your own" were called into question.

However, for now, Sabrina is currently seeing the Saltburn actor.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong. They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime,” an insider had told US Weekly last month.

Previously, the 31-year-old actor was also seen rocking a friendship bracelet, spelling out Sabrina’s name with pink heart-shaped beads at both ends, at the W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s Academy Awards Dinner in Los Angeles.

