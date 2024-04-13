Prince William likely to break royal precedent amid plans to resume duties

Prince William is reportedly planning to return to royal duties amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment, a royal source has claimed.



However, the source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales says the future king will break the precedent and will work as ‘WFH’ royal moving forward.

The Daily Beast, per Cheat Sheet, citing royal insider reported “In many ways, the next few weeks and months will be a template for William’s future reign because he will have similar personnel available after he succeeds to the throne, even if that doesn’t happen for many years.

“I think you’ll see him try and balance the demands of the state with the demands of being a good family man, taking care of his sick wife, and making sure his kids are doing OK.”

The insider went on saying, “I’m sure that will mean doing more stuff online. He can ‘WFH,’ meaning work from home, and do hybrid work a bit. Frankly, it has more impact because it reaches many more people.”

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe also made similar claims and told the Daily Beast that William will continue prioritizing his wife, Kate Middleton, and his three children over royal duties.

Larcombe further claims, “William has made it pretty clear that if push comes to shove, he will prioritize his wife and kids over royal duties. He is torn at the moment because he obviously has responsibilities to his family but also his work as a royal.

"Doing more stuff online is clearly one way of balancing those demands.”