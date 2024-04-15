Meghan Markle dragged over ‘cringe' new cooking show amid UK return rumours

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s new cooking show has been dubbed “cringe” as the Duchess tries to soften her image following years of attacking the Royal family for publicity by an expert.



Discussing the former star’s new show, Charlotte Griffiths, editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, said that Meghan is not the “softie” that she is portraying to be.

"The idea that they're not trading on their royal connections for this is for the birds,” the expert told GB News.

"Because although they're not directly slagging off the Royal Family like they were in the last Netflix show, who would possibly tune in to a programme about Meghan Markle cooking if it wasn't for the fact she'd married into the royal family?

"I've seen something circulating online, her last cookery show was her cooking toast. She cooked toast,” the expert added. "About five years ago, she revealed her recipe for toast, which has got ricotta on it, and her granny's favourite jam.”

"I watched that and it was a little bit like watching paint dry if I'm going to be honest. So she hasn't got great form for cookery shows so far.”

The expert said the show is “going to be really cringe,” adding, “I know she's fond of cooking and it's a hobby, but she's not known to be a passionate cook."

Griffiths claimed that the new show may be a way of Meghan to "soften" her image. "There have been times when she came over to the UK and she did a cookery book for Grenfell, which was a really good cause, but I personally just didn't buy into it,” she said.

"I didn't buy into this soft and gentle Meghan. We know she's hard as nails and she's ambitious and she's ruthless. I'm not saying that's a bad thing, but she isn't this softly, softly gentle Meghan that she is portraying I don't think."