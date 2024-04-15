Kate Middleton adds another feather to her cap amid cancer battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has added another feather to her cap as the future queen is undergoing cancer treatment.



The Princess of Wales has reportedly been crowned the most popular member of the Royal Family in a recent YouGov survey.

A report by the Daily Star, citing the poll results, says the YouGov survey revealed Kate Middleton has overtaken husband Prince William and become the most positively-viewed member of royal family.

A total of 76 percent Britons said they had a positive view of Kate, up six percent points since the start of the year.

The report further claims Prince William has an approval rating of 73 percent putting him in the second place.

The new survey came nearly a month after Kate Middleton announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to Daily Star, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reflected on the new ratings saying the Princess of Wales 'courageous' health update has made her the most popular royal.

"The result of this poll clearly shows the high regard that people generally hold William and Catherine in", the royal expert claims.