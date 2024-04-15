Kate Middleton desperate to resume Royal duties amid cancer treatment

File Footage

Kate Middleton is trying hard to get her strength back so she could resume her royal duties amid cancer treatment, revealed an insider.



Speaking with Life & Style, a source revealed that the Princess of Wales is “anxious” to “get back to juggling royal duties and the children.”

However, the cancer-stricken Royal has been told she will have to wait and take proper rest before getting back to her normal life.

“Part of her day-to-day routine is trying to get her strength back,” they told the publication. “She’s going through her treatments, which include chemotherapy, so she’s not supposed to push herself too much.”

“Kate’s anxious to get back to juggling royal duties and the children, but that will take some time,” the source added.

However, the Princess has her Prince right by her side, taking care of her while also managing their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Thankfully, she has the love and support of her family,” they said, adding that the Prince of Wales “has been such a pillar of strength.”

“Kate is so grateful to everyone, including her loyal staff, for pitching in.”