 
menu

Meghan Markle is harking back to her royal roots

By
Web Desk
|

April 15, 2024

Meghan Markle is harking back to her royal roots
Meghan Markle is harking back to her royal roots

Meghan Markle has reportedly been harking back to her royal roots and experts are convinced she’s taken a page from the Royal Family’s book during her recent public appearance.

This has been issued by a royal reporter based in London named Lauren Welch.

She touched base on everything in one of her pieces for Express UK.

In it she referenced Meghan Markle’s most recent public outing to a LA hospital for kids and branded her aura more royal than celeb.

So much so that she began highlighting it all by saying, “Everything from her outfit to the way she interacted with the children and their families mimics the role of a senior working royal.”

“The Duchess of Sussex did, however, shy away from displaying a typical form of royal protocol and hugged the children - all of whom appeared delighted by her visit.”

“It also differed greatly from her other visits of late where she's headed to art galleries and stepped out with celebrities such as Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland and Hollywood actress Kerry Washington at a Beyonce gig,” she also added.

“It suggest Meghan is harking back to her royal roots and taking a leaf out of the Palace's rule book,” she also added before signing off.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton facing difficulties detached from people

Kate Middleton facing difficulties detached from people
Nacho Figueras delights royal fans with stunning photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Nacho Figueras delights royal fans with stunning photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Reese Witherspoon gives shocking opinion on AI

Reese Witherspoon gives shocking opinion on AI
Kate Middleton is still facing the sewers of social media

Kate Middleton is still facing the sewers of social media
Kate Middleton warned about becoming future Queen of England

Kate Middleton warned about becoming future Queen of England
Kate Middleton desperate to resume Royal duties amid cancer treatment video

Kate Middleton desperate to resume Royal duties amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton adds another feather to her cap amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton adds another feather to her cap amid cancer battle
Megan Fox shares brutal advice for single women

Megan Fox shares brutal advice for single women