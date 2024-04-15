King Charles expresses fresh resolve amid cancer treatment

Britain’s King Charles has expressed his resolve to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa in October, a royal source has claimed amid the monarch’s cancer treatment.



Speaking to Daily Express UK, the insider said despite medical advice cautioning against extensive travel during his cancer treatment, King Charles is 'determined' to attend the meeting himself on October 21.

The royal source said this is a meeting that the Firm is viewing as pivotal to maintaining its hold over the Commonwealth.

“The King is determined to attend himself. It’s not something that a stand-in can really undertake on his behalf.”

The insider told the publication, “Despite medical advice recommending against travelling long distances, particularly due to the time difference which can add to exhaustion, the King remains resolute in his decision to undertake the trip.”

The source further claims Prince William cannot step in for his father King Charles at meeting due to Kate Middleton’s health worries.