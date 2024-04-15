Prince William won’t ‘bogged down’ by ‘psychodrama’ from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William has no intention of reconnecting with his brother Prince Harry or his wife Meghan Markle during their upcoming UK visit in May.



Speaking with GB News, a royal expert said that the Prince of Wales has “bigger things on his plate” and he has no time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

William "can't be bothered" with Meghan and Harry, claimed editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, adding, "The idea that William is looking for a reconciliation is for the birds.”

"This is a guy who has a lot of big things on his plate. He has two very sick relatives one of whom is his wife,” she added.

The expert continued: "He is planning to be the future King, who knows how long that could be. That must be at the forefront of his mind.”

"He could be the King in the next few years and the idea that he's going to get bogged down by more psychodrama from his brother, from Montecito, from Meghan.

I mean, he's just he's moved past all of that. He's actually past the angry stage. I'm hearing he just can't be bothered with those guys anymore."