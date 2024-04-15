 
menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘damaging to the commonwealth,' expert

By
Web Desk
|

April 15, 2024

File Footage 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dragged in latest book on Royal family which aims to expose the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In an interview with GB News, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are damaging to the commonwealth."

Following the release of her book, which is descried as an "analysis of what happens when a vulnerable male" falls for an "ambitious doyenne,” Campbell dubbed the duo “disgrace and disaster.”

"I thought that it was about time that somebody nailed those two to the post,” the expert said. "I went through everything with a fine tooth comb and just absolutely nailed everything that they have done.”

"It is so irresponsible and so far it has been a total disgrace and a disaster in terms of the Commonwealth,” she added. "I think that the situation is reversing now that they are being exposed.”

“They have also exposed themselves because as we all know, they have tanked in terms of popularity on both sides of the Atlantic."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is running to show the world Prince William's anger video

Prince Harry is running to show the world Prince William's anger
Tom Cruise faces HUGE scandal as Elsina Khayrova plots revenge

Tom Cruise faces HUGE scandal as Elsina Khayrova plots revenge
Prince William won't ‘bogged down' by ‘psychodrama' from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William won't ‘bogged down' by ‘psychodrama' from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Charlene's love for Prince Albert's money exposed: 'He's a weak man'

Princess Charlene's love for Prince Albert's money exposed: 'He's a weak man'
Andrew Scott opens up on what makes him ‘adore' Paul Mescal

Andrew Scott opens up on what makes him ‘adore' Paul Mescal
King Charles expresses fresh resolve amid cancer treatment

King Charles expresses fresh resolve amid cancer treatment
King Charles warned against running and hiding away due to cancer video

King Charles warned against running and hiding away due to cancer
Meghan Markle is harking back to her royal roots

Meghan Markle is harking back to her royal roots