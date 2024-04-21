Prince Harry looks like he has a ‘catastrophic' diagnosis' amid failing to deliver

Experts fear Prince Harry is starting to look rather glum, with a ‘catastrophic’ diagnosis’ amid failing to deliver in the US.

Royal expert Michael Cole issued these sentiments during one of his most recent interviews with Express US.

He began the entire chat by issuing a dire warning to the Duke of Sussex.

This warning is in reference to his recent preference for recorded video calls, for events that feature him as the main attraction.

This sway away from candid public appearances has sparked Mr Cole to say, “He’s trading on his royal status for money and then failing to deliver,” at the moment.

But preferring to opt for recorded videos “will not only diminish his personal reputation,” and not to mention, “it will be disappointing people who have paid good money to see or hear him,” he also added.

Prior to this expert Maureen Callahan also issued similar accusations against the Duke of Sussex, for appearing detached during public outings.

This is in reference to his appearance at Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency.

At the time Ms Callahan wrote about it all in her piece for The Daily Mail.

That piece in question featured an observational account of Prince Harry’s personality shift since moving to the US and said, “All is not well, it seems, in the House of Sussex – specifically with our disconsolate duke.”

Because the royal seemed openly “glowering and glum” at the event at the time.

She also referenced the juxtaposition between Katy’s bright glittery and rainbow esque aesthetic, and Prince Harry’s demeanor because he “looked like he'd just been given a catastrophic diagnosis.”

At the time she even concluded by saying, “His sour disposition called to mind America's reigning champ of churlishness, Ben Affleck.”