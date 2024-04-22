Prince Harry sends secret message to King Charles with new Netflix series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to launch two new projects for streaming giant Netflix as part of their multi-million deal.



One of the series, the royal couple confirmed shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida at The USPA National Polo Center, will see Harry showcases his professional polo, the sport he has played since childhood.

Reacting to it, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith has commented that Harry's new Netflix series may open up a dialogue between him and King Charles.

Bedell Smith writes about this in Royals Extra newsletter, saying “While the series will cover the contemporary polo scene, mostly unknown to the average television viewer, it could be much enriched by showing how Harry’s own family has been involved with polo for more than a century.”

According to the Daily Express UK, King Charles grew up playing polo, and then introduced the game to his two sons, Prince William and Harry.