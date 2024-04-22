Jenna Dewan channels 'Tortured Poets' energy amid Channing Tatum rift

Taylor Swift's new album is growing on Jenna Dewan amid her heated divorce battle with ex Channing Tatum.

The 43-year-old, who already shares daughter Everly with her estranged partner and son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee, is now pregnant with her third child.

Posing on a green couch while wearing a long pleated white skirt and a gray blazer, Jenna flaunted her baby bump and wrote: “Kinda giving tortured poets?"

Jenna’s caption was a reference to the pop star’s album theme of long skirts, Victorian-inspired blouses and edgy jackets.

Her nod to Taylor’s album comes amid her rift with Channing who blames her for dragging their divorce battle.

Six years after announcing separation, the estranged couple is still at odds over a financial settlement over profits from the 43-year-old actor’s Magic Mike franchise.

A source close to him now tells PEOPLE that their legal battle is only being “dragged on” because Jenna’s actions and claims "contradict" each other.

“She says she wants a fair settlement but is ignoring all post-separation work Channing and his partners have done to enhance Magic Mike. She keeps stalling negotiations, but says she wants to resolve this,” the insider added further.