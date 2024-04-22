Nicola Peltz avoids drama by issuing clarification for snubbing Victoria Beckham’s birthday

Nicola Peltz avoided creating controversy by issuing a clarification on why she was missing from her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday bash.



The Lola star took to Instagram stories to reveal why she was not at the grand birthday celebration of the singer-turned-fashion-designer while expressing sadness for missing the event.

Nicola revealed she was spending some quality time with her grandmother while her husband Brooklyn Beckham joined the rest of his family members for his mom’s big day.

Sharing a snap featuring the Beckham clan, the billionaire heiress wrote, "I'm so sad I'm not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and Naunni."

"I miss you all so much!" she added.

The snap featured the Britain’s power couple, Victoria and David, along with brood, sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper Seven at the birthday bash.

In another tribute for the former Spice Girls singer, Nicola dropped a photo posing with Victoria and penned, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoriabeckham.”

“i love you so much and love being your dance partner forever,” she added.

In the comment section, Victoria responded, “Love you so much!!!!! Xxxxxxx kisses xxxxxxx.”



Apart from the family, the birthday party was attended by several notable names, including Tom Cruise, the Spice Girls, Gordon Ramsay, Salma Hayek-Pinault, Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.