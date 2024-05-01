Prince Harry rebels against King Charles' advice: 'I fundamentally disagree'

File Footage

Prince Harry recalled how he defied his father, King Charles, after he warned him about the media in his infamous documentary, Harry and Meghan.



The Duke of Sussex discussed how his wife Meghan Markle became fodder to clickbait headlines after marrying him during his Netflix tell-all.

He revealed how he disagreed with the monarch when he told him that he “can't take on the media” after Meghan became the center of attention following the Royal wedding.

"The issue is when someone who's marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this, that upsets people,” he said in the documentary.

“It shifts the balance,” he added before sharing King’s sincere advice to him, saying, "My dad said to me, 'Darling boy, you can't take on the media. The media will always be the media.' And I said, 'I fundamentally disagree.’”

He also revealed how he and Prince William made a pact that their offices would never leak stories to the media about each other.

"William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” he said.

He later claimed, "I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading, and to see my brother's office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do that was heartbreaking."