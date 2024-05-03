Harry and Meghan don't want to add stress to William and Kate's situation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to respect Prince William and Kate Middleton’s request for privacy ahead of the Duke’s UK visit.



According to Us Weekly, the Sussexes do not want to add stress to the Prince and Princess of Wales as they understand they are already struggling since Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

“The Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation,” a source close to the situation revealed.

“If Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them,” they added.

As for the Waleses, another insider said that Kate’s cancer diagnosis “put things into perspective” for the power couple regarding their feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Royal insider said, “They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation.”

“They want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake,” the source revealed, adding that Harry and Meghan also wants their children to have a bond with their cousins.

But it is pertinent to note here that neither Harry nor William has taken the first step to end their years-long rift.