Prince Harry urged to just ‘go away' after breaking unspoken army codes

Prince Harry has just been warned about his status in the military since many would “dearly like him to just go away.”



Everything has been brought to light by royal author and expert Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat he touched on the upcoming anniversary event for The Invictus Games and how its become “too royal” because of Meghan Markle’s involvement.

Not to mention the Duke of Sussex has also come under fire for having allegedly broken “all the unwritten rules” of the army at the same time as well.

This sparked conversations around Prince Harry’s potential stepping down, but Mr Quinn said, “Having founded the Invictus Games in 2014 in partnership with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Harry hates the idea of cutting his ties to an event in which he has a genuine personal interest, but many people in the military would dearly like him to just go away.”

“He broke all the unwritten rules of his old regiment by publicly discussing the fact that he had killed 25 enemy combatants while serving as an attack helicopter pilot in Afghanistan in 2012-2013,” Mr Quinn also added.

At the end of the day, “If you've served in the military, you just don't do this – apart from anything else it endangers the lives of serving soldiers,” he also added before signed off by saying.