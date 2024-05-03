Prince Harry set to enjoy regal treatment from people living below the poverty line

Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to Nigeria has just come under the radar of experts who believe the royal is set to enjoy some shocking treatment from people who are already living below the poverty line themselves.

Royal expert Richard Eden made these claims while speaking out regarding Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to Nigeria and what it entails.

In his piece for The Daily Mail the expert commented on how, “Seeming, once again, to present themselves as an alternative royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake a very regal visit to Nigeria next week.”

This is because the duo has been invited by the West African nation’s highest-ranking military official, the Chief of Defense Staff” for a cultural experience.

In the eyes of Mr Eden, they “are guaranteed to receive the sort of security which they expected British taxpayers to provide.”

“There will be no such worries for Harry and Meghan next week, when the security tab will be paid by the government of Nigeria, a country where an estimated 87million people live below the poverty line,” he also went as far as to add.