Prince Harry's US residency called a favor to Prince William for shocking reasons

Prince Harry has found himself being branded an unstable man that is more of an American problem now.



For those unversed this allegation has come in response to Prince Harry’s US residency shift which many believe is a “final goodbye.”

Comments about everything have been shared by royal author Tom Quinn.

His claims have been shared during a candid interview with The Mirror.

There he began by saying, “Prince William and King Charles see the Royal Family as far too important to be jeopardised by a prince who doesn’t want to be a prince.”

“And besides, the royals can do without Harry,” he also chimed in to say.

“It’s even been whispered at Kensington Palace and Clarence House that Harry has done the royal family a favour.”

All in all, its safe to assume that “a difficult, temperamental, unstable prince is now America’s problem,” the expert went as far as to allege.