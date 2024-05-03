 

King Charles wants Prince Harry expecting nothing of Queen Camilla

King Charles preparing Prince Harry to not have any expectations from his wife Queen Camilla

By
Web Desk

May 03, 2024

King Charles reportedly has no intention of giving Prince Harry any kind of warm reception when he’s in the UK.

All of this has been issued by an inside source close to Express UK.

This source in question shared everything during one of their most recent interviews with the outlet. 

During that chat the source began by saying, "Let’s just say that the Queen might be otherwise engaged."

"Although the King will have time in his dairy for a brief visit, that hasn’t been confirmed yet due to the garden party schedule."

And "Even if Harry does meet with his father, it is highly unlikely that Camilla will be in the same room," the insider also weighed in on to say before signing off from the entire chat.

All of this has come around the same time as claims by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He expained, “The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception. It will take its time.”

“But clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations." and thus "I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile.”

