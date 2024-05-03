Prince William, Kate Middleton to snub Harry's Invictus Games' anniversary invite: Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to snub Prince Harry’s invitation to attend the upcoming Invictus Games’ anniversary event, an expert has revealed.



After a source told Us Weekly that the Duke has “attempted to contact” the Prince and Princess of Wales to invite them to the to be held on May 8, Royal Correspondent Michael Cole has seemingly dismissed the report.

He told GB News that that "no members of the Royal Family,” including William and Kate, are expected to attend the event at St Paul's Cathedral.

"Do you realise that at the beginning, because this was all pre-Meghan, this is 2014, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were very instrumental through their foundation in encouraging Harry when he set up the Invictus Games, in company with the Ministry of Defence,” he said.

"All of that is forgotten now, but they were,” he shared, adding that William and Kate “will not be at Saint Paul's Cathedral they will be noticeable by their absence.”

"So the possibility of Harry becoming reconciled with his brother, I would say, is between slim and nil - and I would opt for nil."