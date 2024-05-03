 

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes react to Rob Marciano's 'relatable' 'GMA' exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes presented their surmises about Rob Marciano’s sudden absence from 'GMA'

May 03, 2024

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes shared their thoughts on Rob Marciano’s sudden exit from ABC News' show.

Following this news, the former Good Morning America show hosts talked about the meteorologist's sudden absence on the latest episode of their podcast.

T.J. Holmes started the discussion by recalling a statement from a person that "nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion".

To this comment, Amy admitted, "It's a tough situation. We have walked down that road and it's not an easy one," referring to their own messy exit from the show.

To note here, Amy and T.J. were asked to step down from their positions as GMA hosts in December 2022, when their secret affair was exposed in the eyes of the public.

Amy also surmised about Rob’s personal life, "I think he might still be going through a divorce."

"So we know what it's like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life. We both have known Rob for a long time," she added before moving on to another discussion. 

