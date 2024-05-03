Zendaya hailed for ‘dressing in character mode'

Zendaya, the American fashion mogul and actress, has reportedly proven to be a true fashionista.

As fans will know, the 27-year-old girlfriend of Tom Holland is currently promoting her new saucy flick, Challengers, in which she plays Tashi Duncan, a tennis prodigy who becomes entangled in a complex love triangle with her husband and his childhood pal.

For this reason, the Euphoria star has been spotted donning outfits, which get along well with the sportsy theme of her project, on recent red carpet appearances various times.

In response to her fashion statements, the well-esteemed fashion journalist Chloe Burney spoke highly of the multihyphenate.

In a recent chat with BBC News, Chloe remarked that Zendaya “dressing in character mode on the red carpet isn’t just an homage to actors’ recently completed projects, but is also injecting heaps of fun.”

She even admitted she is the person who “wouldn’t typically gravitate” towards watching the movie, Challengers; however, Zendaya’s “tennis-themed looks have got us all talking”.

Zendaya also told the outlet about her “method dressing,” “Fashion is something I’ve always used as an outlet, a tool – ultimately.”

The acting sensation, who calls herself a ‘true introvert,’ even added, “I think I am a more shy person so it allows for me to create this persona, this character that I get to live in for the day,” after which she moved on to a new topic.