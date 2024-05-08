Prince Harry is used to of 'warring father' as King Charles snubs London meeting

Prince Harry has been humiliated by King Charles in his latest move, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games, has been unable to get an appointment to meet his father.

Speaking about the snub, Dr Tessa Dunlop tell Mirror: "Today, the King doesn't have time to fit the Duke of Sussex into his schedule. Oof. What a gut punch for Prince Harry. Charles – still receiving treatment for cancer and having recently returned to limited public duties – has numerous legitimate excuses that exempt him from a rendezvous



"Meanwhile Harry's spokesperson insisted the Duke 'is of course understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities.' But for the prince, the rebuff will feel all too familiar. Lest we forget, Harry grew up in boarding school with warring parents and a father who all too often had other priorities.

Dr Tessa then went back to the time Harry publicly spoke of King Charles' inadequate parenting.

He said: "Before the King's cancer diagnosis, the Duke of Sussex admitted in Spare that Charles wasn't cut out to be a single parent – distracted as he was with royal duties and other relationships. Now, once more, Harry finds himself bottom of the list. Other commitments come first.

The expert also touched upon how Prince William has received an honorary title in absence of Harry.

She continued: "Compounding the Duke's displacement came news yesterday that Prince William has been handed the role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps when it was Harry who flew with them in Afghanistan. Ouch. Many will say the Prince brought all this on himself.

