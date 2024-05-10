 

Hailey Bieber's dad reacts to Justin Bieber pregnancy announcement

Hailey Bieber's father Stephen Baldwin broke silence on Justin Bieber pregnancy announcement

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Photo: Hailey Bieber's Dad reacts to Justin Bieber pregnancy announcement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are going to be parents soon.

As fans will know, the celebrity couple sent fans over the moon after Hailey announced her first pregnancy with husband, Justin Bieber after several split rumours.

Justin and Hailey broke this news via a joint Instagram post, which featured the soon-to-be mother donning a white lace ensemble by Anthony Vaccarello and the Baby crooner, Justin in his comfy attire.

Commenting on this post, the fashion mogul’s father Stephen Baldwin congratulated his daughter and wrote, "Love you guys (heart emoji) blessed beyond words(folded hands emoji) praise God (baby emoji) let's get ready to have some fun y'all (bouqet emoji)."

It is pertinent to mention here that this news comes after after Hailey’s father ousted the duo’s marital woes as he reshared influencer Victor Marx’s post on Instagram.

The 57-year-old also penned in the caption, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.” 

