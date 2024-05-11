Britney Spears' family considers intervention as her behavior raises concerns

Britney Spears' family fears history repeating itself after her recent breakdown, insider

Britney Spears' family considers intervention as her behavior raises concerns

Britney Spears’ family “thinks she needs help” following her alleged hotel fight with her rumoured boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.



The controversial singer’s loved ones fear the history might repeat itself if they do not interfere and get her treated for her alleged mental health issues, a source told In Touch Weekly.

“They’re considering their options,” the insider said of her family. “Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. What happened at the hotel was like a flashback to 2008.”

For the unversed, paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont hotel after onlookers thought the Toxic singer was having a mental breakdown after an alleged altercation with Soliz.

However, in a rant on X (formerly Twitter) the following day, Spears dismissed the speculations and revealed, “Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!”

She added of the incident in her now-deleted post, “Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!! I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???”

The popstar later re-shared the statement and revealed, “I also twisted my ankle and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!! Peace.”

Later on, Spears accused her mom, Lynne Spears, of being involved in the incident. “I know my mom was involved !!!” she penned.

“I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”