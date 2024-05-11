King Charles meets with David Beckham after telling Prince Harry he's busy

Prince Harry revealed King Charles refused to meet him citing packed schedule during his UK visit

King Charles meets with David Beckham after telling Prince Harry he’s busy

King Charles did not have time to meet with his son Prince Harry upon his UK arrival but made time for David Beckham to discuss the monarch’s charity, revealed an insider.



According to The Sun, Charles "secretly" met with the former football legend at the Highgrove, Gloucestershire, where they talked about King’s charity, the King’s Foundation, he established in 1986.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, flew to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of his charity, the Invictus Games, at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The Royal fans and well-wishers were expecting a reunion between the King and his “darling boy,” however, Harry’s spokesperson revealed the two won’t be meeting.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme,” their statement read.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” it added.

A source claimed that another reason Charles did not see Harry was to avoid “drama.”