Oprah Winfrey confesses past errors in promoting unsustainable diet culture

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey recently reflected on her role in perpetuating unsustainable weight-loss methods for over two decades.

“I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture,” Oprah acknowledged during a live discussion for WeightWatchers where she was joined by other actresses, including Rebel Wilson, Amber Riley and Busy Philipps, and several doctors.



“Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online—I’ve been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight-loss shows and makeovers I have done, and they have been a staple since I’ve been working in television,” she continued.

She also regretted the red Radio Flyer wagon moment from her The Oprah Winfrey Show to portray how much weight she had lost after going on an intense, months-long, liquid-only diet, terming it 'one of my biggest regrets.'



“It sent a message that starving yourself with a liquid diet — it set a standard for people watching that I nor anybody else could uphold.”

Together, they unanimously agreed that there is no shame in seeking medical help for weight loss and underscored the significance of body positivity.



Winfrey's personal journey took an unexpected turn in December 2023 when she disclosed shedding 40 pounds through weight-loss medication—a departure from her previous stance denouncing it as an 'easy way out.'

