Anti-monarchy group speaks out as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry

Prince Harry has arrived in Nigeria with Meghan Markle following King Charles snub

Anti-monarchy group speaks out as King Charles snubbed Prince Harry

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO has opened up after King Charles apparently snubbed his younger son Prince Harry by not meeting him while the Duke was in UK.



Prince Harry returned to UK to mark the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games earlier this week and reportedly also reached out to King Charles and the royal family.

However, Harry’s spokesperson said, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K., it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

During Harry’s UK trip, the palace also announced that the King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to the Prince of Wales, Prince William.

Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and said “The King and the Prince of Wales will share a rare joint military engagement on Monday, while the Duke of Sussex reveals that his father can’t make time to see him…”

Reacting to it, Republic CEO Graham Smith said, “Charles is not busy. I'm not that interested in their personal family arguments.

Smith further said, “He puts even the briefest of meetings on the court circular and he has no responsibilities for decision making. So what's he doing that keeps him so busy he can't see his own son?”



