Princess Diana would be 'so proud' of Prince Harry for THIS reason

May 11, 2024
Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has reacted to Prince Harry’s meeting with Nigerian veterans as the Duke arrived in the country with wife Meghan Markle at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff General Christopher Gwabin Musa.
Prince Harry on Friday visited the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Kaduna and met with the injured military members.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Dr Shola posted the photo of Harry with a veteran and said, “The image of Harry and this Nigerian veteran powerfully resonates humanity, comradeship, compassion & an indomitable spirit of strength from both men that draws in so much that unites us. I feel drawn in.”
She further said, “Harry is his mother’s son through & through. Princess Diana would be so proud.”
According to the People Magazine, Archie and Lilibet father Harry toured approximately six wards, witnessing rows of young men recovering from various injuries, including gunshot wounds, ambushes and limb loss due to blasts.