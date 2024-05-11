Prince Harry being offered millions to spill juicy Royal secrets in ‘Spare' sequel

Prince Harry is reportedly under pressure to pen the sequel to his 2023 explosive memoir, Spare, with juicier Royal secrets.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, delved into his life as the second son or ‘spare,’ as he likes to call it, to now-King Charles and late Princess Diana and brother to Prince William, the future King of Britain.

He revealed how difficult it was to communicate with Charles while growing up, accused his stepmom, now-Queen Camilla of leaking private details of members of the Royal family to media, and his fights with Prince William.

Fans of the Duke are now demanding that he pens another book with an insider revealing that he is “being offered millions to write a sequel” to Spare, revealed Life & Style.

“Harry is embracing his role as a truth-teller and isn’t holding back,” they said. “He unapologetically shined a light on aspects of royal life that were previously shrouded in secrecy. Now he is being offered millions to write a sequel!”

It is pertinent to note here that while a spokesperson for Harry insists the Duke has “no plans to write another memoir” anytime soon, a top publisher notes, “Harry’s unparalleled success as an author has put pressure on him to delve deeper into the intricate web of family dynamics.”

“At the moment, he might be saying he doesn’t want to do it — but millions often change folks’ minds.”