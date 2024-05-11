Hailey Bieber drops behind-the-scenes picture from vow renewal ceremony

New glimpse from Hailey and Justin Bieber's wedding vow renewal ceremony

Photo: Hailey Bieber drops behind-the-scenes picture from vow renewal ceremony

Hailey Bieber treated her fans to a new picture of herself on Saturday from her wedding vow renewal ceremony, embracing her baby bump in an ethereal white lace dress and veil.

The snapshot captures Hailey Bieber leaning against the resort's railings and resting her hands on her baby bump as she stares off to the side.

Hailey Bieber radiates maternal glow in a stunning vow renewal snap

The image arrives hot on the heels of Hailey and Justin Bieber's announcement of their impending parenthood with a vow renewal ceremony. Hailey epitomises elegance in a Saint Laurent ensemble by Anthony Vaccarello while Justin Bieber kept it casual in a bomber jacket and hat.

A body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, gave intriguing interpretations on the couple's demeanour, suggesting an aura of protectiveness towards their little one.

Commenting on the intimate moment, the expert observed that Justin showed his 'possessive' side for Hailey 'as they stand shoulder to shoulder renewing their wedding vows,' whereas, the beauty mogul was 'more loving, caring, and also trusting.'

Inbaal added, 'A blooming Hailey encircles her belly with both her hands, a protective gesture,' showing her deep connection to the baby already.

She shared that Justin and Hailey's 'focus is the new life arriving, and this is where they direct their attention.'

Speaking of the Baby singer's feelings, the expert shared, "Justin's hands in his pockets tell us that he's very chilled out about becoming a dad and loves what the future has in store for them."