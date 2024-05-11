 

Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'upset' with latest move

Prince William said "The children will kill me if I don’t go home later"

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Prince William has disclosed that he has left his ailing wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘upset’ with his latest outing.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared two videos of Prince William from his visit to the Isles of Scilly on Friday, saying: “William also revealed he had enjoyed a dip in the sea this morning."

The future king also told the tourists lined up to greet him: ‘My family are very upset I’m here without them. The children will kill me if I don’t go home later.’”

Meanwhile, according to the People magazine, Prince William also briefly spoke about Kate and their children upon arrival at St. Mary's Community Hospital in the Isles of Scilly.

Hospital administrator Tracy Smith asked Prince William, "May I ask how Princess Kate is doing?"

The future king replied, "She's doing well, thank you."

"Lovely, and the children as well?" Smith asked.

Prince William further said, "The children are very jealous that I'm here and that they're not here as well."

The report further claims Smith continued, "Will you bring them later in the year, maybe?", referring to the royal children, and Prince William mentioned that they might spend time there privately.

