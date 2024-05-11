Inside Blake Shelton ‘close' relationship with Gwen Stefani's three sons

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met in 2014 and tied the knot in 2021

Blake Shelton is more than happy with his role as a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons.

Shelton is stepdad to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale, all of whom Gwen shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"Blake has a very close bond with all the boys," a source told Us Weekly.

"He loves taking them out to farm on the ranch with him and they spend almost all of their free time together. It makes Gwen feel so much joy seeing how close they all are," they added.

"Gwen loves that the boys [now] have that experience in their childhood," the source shared.

The tipster also noted that the country icon has "no regrets" about leaving The Voice because he now gets more time with family. It also enabled him to enjoy Gwen’s reunion with her old band No Doubt at Coachella.

"Blake is the most supportive husband. They had so much fun at Coachella. Blake thinks Gwen’s a rock star," said the tipster.

Speaking his heart about his life with the It’s My Life singer, he recently said, "If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect."

"Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old," he said of his stepsons.

"And that’s… it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either, but we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun," he gushed.

Blake met Gwen in 2014 and began dating in 2015. They got married in 2021 at his home in Oklahoma.