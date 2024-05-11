 

Taylor Swift reveals surprise she packs for European Eras tour

Taylor Swift opens up about the surprising addition of TTPD in the European Eras Tour

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

For the Eras Tour in Europe, Taylor Swift said her latest album would be added to her performance as she opened up about the surprise during the concert.

On Friday, the Grammy winner her second show in Paris revealing she "started planning this surprise" TTPD chapter of her concert "eight or nine months ago," before the album release.

Amid the roaring crowd, the Carolina hitmaker told fans, "So Paris is the very first city to ever see the new TTPD chapter of the Eras tour."

The 33-year-old continued, "I have to tell you, it has been so rewarding playing it for you because we started planning this surprise for you about eight or nine months ago."

Taylor revealed that her team did not take any breaks; instead, they practiced for the upcoming shows.

"And then when we got two months off of the Eras tour, we really didn't take any time off at all, we just went directly back into rehearsal."

Adding, "So I'd like to give it up for my crew, my dancers, my band, my backing vocals, everyone who did that."

Currently, Taylor is on the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris.

