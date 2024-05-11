Taylor Swift shares exciting details about 'TTPD' surprise

Taylor Swift left Swifties in awe by including a 'TTPD' segment during the European leg of 'The Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift was reportedly planning The Tortured Poet’s Department surprise in Paris for nearly a year.



During her recent performance at The Eras Tour in Paris, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce admitted that she “started planning this surprise” segment of TTPD for her Paris show about “eight or nine months ago.”

For those unversed, the songstress took two months gap from her tour to ahead of her 11th studio album’s drop in April.

In a viral clip, Taylor Swift tells her fans at the La Défense Arena in París Frances about the surprise preparations.

The 34-year-old cheerfully announced, “So Paris is the very first city to ever see the new TTPD chapter of the Eras tour.”

“I have to tell you, it has been so rewarding playing it for you because we started planning this surprise for you about eight or nine months ago,” she also addressed.

“And then when we got two months off of the Eras tour, we really didn’t take any time off at all, we just went directly back into rehearsal," the Lover hitmaker continued.

“So I’d like to give it up for my crew, my dancers, my band, my backing vocals, everyone who did that,” she remarked in conclusion.