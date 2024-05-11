 

Blake Shelton wins hilarious pricey auction item

Blake Shelton jokes he becomes a movie star after winning an expensive walk-on role in an auction

Blake Shelton is known for his philanthropy, but the latest item he won in a charity gala auction would end up costing him a fortune in a hilarious manner.

At the Keep Memory Alive's 27th Annual Power of Love Gala in Las Vegas, the country musician was honoured for his charity work.

During the evening, a live auction was held where the Home singer bid on a hilarious item: to play a walk-on role in the future film of Mark Wahlberg. However, the silent part comes with a hefty price tag of the $40,000.

Making a joke, Blake said, "I don't know if you guys saw the auction earlier. This is maybe the last time I'm ever gonna perform country music," adding, "I'm a movie star now. I'm not ******* around."

At the stage, meanwhile, the 47-year-old belted his hit tracks, including Sweet Caroline, Ole Red and Sangria. Not to mention, his wife, Gwen Stefani, also performed Nobody But You with him.

The Grammy winner also paid a lovely tribute to her beau onstage. "His talent is obvious and he lights up the room and brings a smile to everyone he meets that makes us all love him so much."

"So whether he's supporting an important cause and organizations across the country, he's an incredible person."

