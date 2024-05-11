 

Travis Kelce faces new pressure in Taylor Swift relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked romance rumours in the beginning of September 2023

May 11, 2024

Taylor Swift seemingly wants Travis Kelce to pop the question.

Taylor and Travis have been dating for almost a year now, and fans are eager to know when the duo will ring in wedding bells.

While Taylor may seem ‘perfectly fine’ with tying the knot with the NFL player, as per an insider, Travie Kelce is reportedly feeling pressurized to propose her. 

A source privy to Life & Style claimed about their marriage, “The timing is right.”

The insider also continued, “They’ve been together almost a year now and they’re madly in love, so it makes sense that they’d be discussing marriage.”

However, they noted that Travis Kelce’s proposal has to be big, and so the footballer is making arrangements for it. 

Spilling the beans on his plans, they added, “The big moment – and the ring – need to be super special.”

“But Travis is a ‘grand gesture’ kind of guy, so no matter what or when he finally asks her, it will be an experience that they’ll remember forever,” the source remarked before signing off from the chat.

