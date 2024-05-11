Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show ‘royal performance' on trip to Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed genuine “enthusiasm” and “the performance signals of royals” on their trip to Nigeria.

After visiting a school in Abuja, Harry and Meghan also visited an exhibition sitting volleyball match at Nigeria Unconquered, a local charity organization that works with Invictus Games Foundation.

Body language expert Judi James took a look at photos of the couple and said: "The couple's body language displays do hit exactly the right note here as they drop some of the performance signals of royals on tour and opt instead for some rituals that convey authentic and contagious enthusiasm and excitement.”

She told The Mirror: "Meghan’s smile is so intense it creates a dimpling on her upper cheeks and eye-wrinkling. She uses face gazing and leading techniques on the rather shy-looking children she meets and crouches to their height to make communications more effective."

"Harry is a welter of enthusiasm, walking with a wide stride and watching the sports with all the active rituals of someone enjoying a cup final. He looks as though he would like to be out there joining in,” she noted.

She also noted how Harry and Meghan changed their usual loving gestures for the event, "The couple have also tempered their loving and bonding rituals to perhaps not upstage the event. Their hand clasp registers their togetherness but the fingers aren’t meshed making it more of a relaxed gesture that can easily be broken when they want to mingle."