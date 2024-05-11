Dua Lips sits on top of UK chart with new album

 

Dua Lipa is dominating the charts of the UK album after her latest music work, Radical Optimism, sits at the top.

Her third studio album, reports say, has raked in 46,300 chart units in the first week of release.

Not to mention, the opening of the album has become the biggest hit this year so far in the UK.  

Riding on the success of her new album, Dua is set to headline Glastonbury Festival in June. 

In a previous podcast with Nick Grimshaw and chef Angela Harnett, the British singer opened up about her excitement about performing there.

"I got the call November 2022. At the end of my Future Nostalgia tour. I was coming back from Australia and I remember checking my email and it just said 'Glastonbury' and I was, like, 'Oh, this is interesting,'" she told them.

Adding, "I opened the email, and I just go, 'Oh my god! I can't believe what I'm reading!' I just had to, like, refresh it a couple of times to see that I wasn't, like, tripping and I wasn't, like jet lag delusion in the moment.

She continued, "It was just the best email of all time. I don't think I've ever, I never check my email. After that, never looked at my emails ever again, because it was downhill from there."

