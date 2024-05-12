 

Prince Harry not allowed ‘anywhere near ailing Kate Middleton' after insult

Prince Harry emotional about healing rift with Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Prince Harry would not be able to get access to Kate Middleton, despite his deepest wishes to make amends.

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly pondered over ending feud with his elder brother Prince William and wife Kate, would not be given a chance considering the latter’s ongoing cancer treatment.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson tells Fox News Digital: "Harry would love to reconnect with Kate. They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate's shocking video."

He added: "Unfortunately, it doesn't appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife. There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone's part.

"So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim."

This comes as Harry and wife Meghan Markle released a statement over Kate’s diagnosis, wishing the future Queen a successful treatment.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they noted.

