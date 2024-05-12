Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hitting right note' in ‘excitement' in Nigeria

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spotted showcasing performance signals as they keep their best foot front in the West African country.

Speaking about their body language, expert Judi James notes: "The couple's body language displays do hit exactly the right note here as they drop some of the performance signals of royals on tour and opt instead for some rituals that convey authentic and contagious enthusiasm and excitement.”

She added: “Meghan’s smile is so intense it creates a dimpling on her upper cheeks and eye-wrinkling. She uses face gazing and leading techniques on the rather shy-looking children she meets and crouches to their height to make communications more effective."

Speaking of Harry, Ms James noted: "Harry is a welter of enthusiasm, walking with a wide stride and watching the sports with all the active rituals of someone enjoying a cup final. He looks as though he would like to be out there joining in."