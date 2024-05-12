 

Jennifer Garner recalls childhood antics: ‘I was a rascal'

Jennifer Garner is the mother to three kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Garner recalls childhood antics: ‘I was a rascal’

Jennifer Garner, who is the former wife of Ben Affleck, recently took a trip down memory lane to talk about her childhood antics.

The Daredevil alum sat down for a candid chat on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast.

During this chat, the mother of three touched on her days as a child and said, “I was a rascal.”

She went on to address, “Definitely black sheep material as far as my family was concerned.”

In an earlier chat with People Magazine, the actress also opened up about her kids, who are soon entering teenage, “I’m just watching them in this new phase of life where they’re figuring out who they’re going to be and what they’re going to study.”

She also added, “And I’m so interested in them. All the time, I’m interested in everything about them.”

Jennifer also mentioned, “I mean, my parents did too, and I’m so amazed by that. I have a really hard time not saying, ‘This is what I see you as,’ and ‘I think you should.’”

Conclusively, she remarked, "I really have to sit on my hands.”

