Meghan Markle shares first solo thoughts since Nigeria visit

Meghan Markle has finally sat down for a conversation of her own and touched on what it feels like to be in Nigeria

Meghan Markle has just tugged at some heartstrings at a new event in Nigeria.



According to a report by the Daily Mail the Duchess arrived an hour late to the second day event that started for their cultural tour.

She began the conversation by telling the outlet, “I want to start by saying thank you very much for just how gracious you've all been in welcoming my husband and I to this country... my country.”

All in all, “I am just flattered and honored and inspired.”

Because “it has been a whirlwind 24 hours since we arrived, and I very quickly got the memo that I need to wear more colour, so I can fit in with all of you and your incredible fashion.”

The Duchess was also asked about her 43% Nigerian ancestry during the chat and admitted that the first thing she did upon finding out about it all was to “call my mom, because I wanted to know if she had any awareness of it.”

Meghan also tugged at heartstrings in the process and added, “Being African-American, part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage or background, where you come from specifically.”

“And it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means,” because “never in a million years would I have understood it as much as I do now.”

All in all she admitted, “It's been really eye-opening and humbling to be able to know more about my heritage and to be able to know this is just the beginning of that discovery.”

She also gushed over her feelings about being Nigerian during the conversation and admitted, “It is the most flattering thing to be in that company, to be in your company.”

“I often find that whatever travels I've done, regardless if it's Nigeria or another country around the world, oftentimes when women reach the peak of success, they leave.”

“But you need to come back home. You need to at least be a familiar face for the next generation to say: ‘Oh, she looks like me – and I can be that’.”

And “I think that is a really key piece in all of it...” she also added.

“It's defined by, and you still always want to come back home, because that's how you're going to help shift any sort of generational pattern that might be stifling, especially for young girls who need to see someone who looks like them in that same position,” the Duchess later chimed in to say before singing off.

“I hope that I could do justice to the role model that I think so many young women deserve to have.”

“Obviously in the face of all of you here, I know that they, they see that. But being able to be a small part of that means a lot.”