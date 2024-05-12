Meghan Markle spills the beans on ‘very chatty' Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle sheds some light into what motherhood is like

Meghan Markle recently weighed in on for her love of motherhood and everything that comes with having “two beautiful, healthy, very chatty sweet children.”



The Duchess touched base on everything during her appearance at the Women in Leadership event in Nigeria.

There she recounted the impact mentor Bonnie Hammer had on her life and even dished on what its like being a mother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She started everything by saying, “When I was on season one of Suits, so that was a long time ago. Now I know the show is having a resurgence, but that was a long time ago. Let's say maybe a decade ago.”

“Bonnie Hammer, who runs NBCUniversal, was a huge mentor, remains a huge mentor to me.”

“And I remember having the good fortune at the time that she invited me to have breakfast and I thought this was just the biggest deal in the world," Meghan admitted.

“And I asked her that exact question. I said, 'How do you find the balance?' And she said, 'You don't, you'll never find the balance.”

“And this was before I was married, before I had children, before all the things in my life have certainly had a plot twist.”

All in all "it struck me and it stayed with me for a long time because you say, 'Well how can you be so successful? And she's a mother as well and she's married and say that you'll never find the balance? What does life feel like if it's imbalanced?’”

Before concluding she also added, “What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced ten years ago is going to shift. And so being a mum has always been a dream of mine. And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty sweet children.”