 

Prince William at risk of losing any hair he's got left to lose over Kate Middleton

Prince William’s struggles regarding Kate Middleton have just come to light

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Prince William reportedly faces a grave future when it comes to decisions that ought to be made, now that Kate Middleton has been announced as having cancer.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser has just shed some light into the possible worries that Prince William faces in regards to his wife Kate Middleton.

She weighed in on everything during one of her own pieces for News.com.au.

The piece reads, “Prince William, the next person set to become intimately acquainted with how damned uncomfortable the St Edward’s Crown is to wear, is facing a tough one of his very own concerning his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales.”

“If the first 13 years of their marriage was one particular chapter – of Zara tops and the princess learning the finer art of ceremonial tree-planting – we are now entering a new one that is presenting the prince with an incredibly difficult choice.”

This is in relation to the way 2024 turned a “largely unproblematic team player” into the topic of “hastily convened palace crisis meetings” as well as “the source of no end of worry and scrunched up brows”.

From her planned abdominal surgery, which related cancer news just a month afterwards it appears Prince William is stuck with “some bloody hard judgement calls”,

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “It comes down to this: Is he a husband and father or the Prince of Wales first?”

She even slipped in a joke and said, “If the 41-year-old had any hair left to lose then this year would have sorted it out once and for all.”

