 

Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'trauma bonded' before new collab celebration

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X experienced a bit of a hiccup just before celebrating their new song 'He Knows'

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Camila Cabello and Lil Nas X had an unexpected adventure just before the celebration of their new collaboration.

Fans were surprised to come across pictures when one of them showed Las Nas X lying on a stretcher while Camila sat at his feat as they playfully posed for a picture.

Lil Nas X shared the backstory in his Instagram caption: "The fact that we actually got stuck on an elevator for an hour. Trauma bond!" he wrote alongside the photos.

Other pictures included fun mirror selfies outside the malfunctioning lift with Camila rocking a black latex minidress with spray-painted boots adorned with striking sihouettes. 

Lil Nas X sported a daring ensemble consisting of dusty blue cargo pants, a sheer blue skintight turtleneck embellished with cherubs, clouds, and peace signs, along with white furry boots, a silver sword necklace, an embellished belt, and studded earrings.

Camila also shared glimpses from their celebration at a nightclub in West Hollywood, where the duo was seen dancing the night away.

Their collaboration track, He Knows, was released earlier that day, setting the stage for Camila's upcoming fourth studio album, C, XOXO, scheduled for debut on June 28th.

They previously joined forces for a karaoke session at Richie Akiva's Met Gala afterparty in New York City.

