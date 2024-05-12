 

Meghan Markle touches on importance of female leadership, empowerment

Meghan Markle was addressing a room of 50 women from across Nigerian society, politics, business, media and culture

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Meghan Markle touches on importance of female leadership, empowerment

Meghan Markle has touched on the importance of female leadership and empowerment in driving positive change globally.

Meghan joined in conversation with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, for an event celebrating female leaders in Abuja on Saturday.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother also shared insights on her new-found Nigerian heritage, the hope she sees for future generations and the power of representation.

Addressing a room of 50 women from across Nigerian society, politics, business, media and culture, Meghan says, “Representation matters tremendously. You need to see it to believe it. That starts when you’re very young…I often find that whatever travels I’ve done, regardless if it’s Nigeria or another country around the world, oftentimes when women reach the peak of success, they leave.”

She continued, “But you need to come back home. You need to at least be a familiar face for the next generation to say, ‘Oh, she looks like me. And I can be that.’

“You still always want to come back home because that’s how you’re going to help shift any sort of generational pattern that might be stifling, especially for young girls who need to see someone who looks like them in that same position.” 

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions as they stand for 'God Save The King' anthem video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions as they stand for 'God Save The King' anthem
Why Jennifer Garner, John Miller are now ‘comfortable going out in public' video

Why Jennifer Garner, John Miller are now ‘comfortable going out in public'
Queen Camilla pays tribute to 'amazing nurses' amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer battle

Queen Camilla pays tribute to 'amazing nurses' amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer battle
Prince William at risk of losing any hair he's got left to lose over Kate Middleton video

Prince William at risk of losing any hair he's got left to lose over Kate Middleton
Prince Harry risking it all by becoming ‘just too much' for King Charles video

Prince Harry risking it all by becoming ‘just too much' for King Charles
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ‘playing husband and wife' ahead of imminent engagement

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ‘playing husband and wife' ahead of imminent engagement

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as King Charles snubs Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie breaks silence as King Charles snubs Prince Harry
Christy Martin reacts to Sydney Sweeney's casting in her biopic

Christy Martin reacts to Sydney Sweeney's casting in her biopic
Real reason Britney Spears is with ex convict Paul Richard Soliz

Real reason Britney Spears is with ex convict Paul Richard Soliz
Inside Nicole Kidman's strained relationship with her and Tom Cruise's kids

Inside Nicole Kidman's strained relationship with her and Tom Cruise's kids
Katy Perry revealed why Orlando Bloom wanted to 'fit in'

Katy Perry revealed why Orlando Bloom wanted to 'fit in'
Meghan Markle spills the beans on ‘very chatty' Archie, Lilibet video

Meghan Markle spills the beans on ‘very chatty' Archie, Lilibet