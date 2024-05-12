Meghan Markle touches on importance of female leadership, empowerment

Meghan Markle was addressing a room of 50 women from across Nigerian society, politics, business, media and culture

Meghan Markle has touched on the importance of female leadership and empowerment in driving positive change globally.



Meghan joined in conversation with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, for an event celebrating female leaders in Abuja on Saturday.

Archie and Lilibet doting mother also shared insights on her new-found Nigerian heritage, the hope she sees for future generations and the power of representation.

Addressing a room of 50 women from across Nigerian society, politics, business, media and culture, Meghan says, “Representation matters tremendously. You need to see it to believe it. That starts when you’re very young…I often find that whatever travels I’ve done, regardless if it’s Nigeria or another country around the world, oftentimes when women reach the peak of success, they leave.”

She continued, “But you need to come back home. You need to at least be a familiar face for the next generation to say, ‘Oh, she looks like me. And I can be that.’

“You still always want to come back home because that’s how you’re going to help shift any sort of generational pattern that might be stifling, especially for young girls who need to see someone who looks like them in that same position.”