Princess Eugenie breaks silence as King Charles snubs Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie shares a close bond with cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has shared her first post following Prince Harry’s trip to UK and a snub to the Duke from King Charles.



Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared her video, saying “I am so excited to be involved with the national gallery ‘exhibition on screen’ where I share about my love, for not only, history and art as whole but also the gorgeous Madonna of the Basket painting by Antonio da Correggio.”

She also announced, “My National Gallery comes to cinemas around the world on 4th June and is a new film by @exhibitiononscreen in partnership with the @nationalgallery to celebrate the Gallery’s anniversary.”

Princess Eugenie’s major announcement came days after Prince Harry returned to UK to mark Invictus Games 10th anniversary.

Harry, who shares close bond with his cousin Eugenie, was apparently snubbed by his father King Charles and the royal family during his visit.

King Charles reportedly also refused to meet his younger son Harry.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson had confirmed, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K., it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”