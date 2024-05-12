 

Queen Camilla pays tribute to 'amazing nurses' amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer battle

Queen Camilla says, 'This International Nurses Day, we thank all our amazing nurses who work tirelessly to provide the best care to people who need it most'

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Queen Camilla has paid a touching tribute to ‘amazing nurses’ on International Nurses Day amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

The palace shared a video and photos of Camilla meeting Roald Dahl Nurses earlier this week with a heartfelt tribute.

The post reads, “This International Nurses Day, we thank all our amazing nurses who work tirelessly to provide the best care to people who need it most.

“Earlier this week, The Queen met Roald Dahl Nurses in recognition of their hard work caring for children with complex, lifelong conditions.”

The statement further says, “Roald Dahl Nurses are a vital lifeline to the whole family, coordinating care and providing access to high quality emotional support. Their positive impact reduces A&E visits, hospital admissions, and consultant appointments.”

Camilla paid tribute to the ‘amazing nurses’ as King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.

